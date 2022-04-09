MADISON/WAUKESHA
Sara L. Connor
Sept. 24, 1931 — March 31, 2022
Sarah L. Connor died peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Auburndale. Sarah lived most of her life in Waukesha in a neighborhood that she loved and nurtured. She will be remembered for her grit, wit and love of life.
Sarah was a high-spirited, strong woman who raised three daughters, each of whom became unique women in their own right. Sarah was a fount of energy; many much younger people had a hard time keeping pace with her. Except for the time she took to raise her family, Sarah worked as an educator. She spent 19 years at UW-Waukesha Study Center assisting and encouraging students who needed extra help with writing skills. She cared deeply for her students and had a lifelong impact on many. For better or worse, she was giving grammar lessons right up until her last days.
Sarah established the Joyce Hatteberg Connor Scholarship for students majoring in education at UW-Waukesha, now UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha. It honors the legacy of her mother who insisted her daughters receive a college education.
Sarah served 19 years on the Waukesha Police and Fire commission, four years as chairwoman. She strongly advocated for the hiring of members of underrepresented communities including women. Sarah loved all things cultural and artistic. She served as a docent at the Ten Chimneys Foundation for many years. She also volunteered at the Pabst Theatre and Present Music. One of her great pleasures was attending the musical performances of MRS. FUN (Kim Zick and Connie Grauer). She never wanted to miss anything.
Her physical stamina was legendary. She rode her bike for miles and miles for years and years. She had flower gardens at her home that were her passion. She loved sharing the beauty of her gardens with neighbors and friends. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. with her partner, Lou.
In 2020 she left her beloved home on Columbia Avenue in Waukesha and moved to Madison to be near family. She made this transition with grace and acceptance. Her humor flourished despite the challenges she faced.
Sarah is survived by her daughters and their partners, Kim Zick, Tamar Zick and Maureen Leahy, Bianca Zick and Andy Martens; her grandchildren, Zoe and Max Martens; her older sister, Joyce Bethke and husband, Bill; and so many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joyce Hatteberg Connor and Reuben Connor; five beloved sisters and brothers; two dear nieces and one nephew; one great-nephew; and her partner, Lou Kruczynski.
Sarah’s family would especially like to thank Maureen Leahy for her enthusiastic service to Sarah during the past two years.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Those who wish to honor Sarah may do so with a donation to the Joyce Hatteberg Connor Scholarship.
