DELAFIELD
Sarah Jane Habanek
May 29, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2022Sarah Jane Habanek of Delafield was born to eternal life on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 82. Born in Port Washington on May 29, 1940, Sarah was the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (nee Mertzig) Godersky. On April 24, 1965, she married the love of her life, Gerald S. Habanek; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2002.
Sarah will be sadly missed by her children, Holly (Gregory) Johnstone and Gerald (Kristin) Habanek; her grandchildren, Cole M. Johnstone, Simon H. Johnstone, Fritz J. Habanek, and Rolf M. Habanek; her brothers and sisters, Elmer “Butch” (Carolyn) Godersky, Margo Rychtik, David (Sue) Godersky and Rosemary Godersky; her sister-in-law Violet Godersky; her very dear friends Jerrold “Doc” and Leanne Koch; and their children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson Maxwell Habanek and her brother Richard Godersky.
A hard worker and fiercely loyal friend, Sarah stayed in touch with the many friends she made at all stages of her life, from high school to workplaces (including the Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction, the Girl Scouts of Milwaukee County, and the U.S. Postal Service, which she retired from in 2003) and those she made at the YMCA Oconomowoc at Pabst Farms where she enjoyed participating in water aerobics classes.
A life-long gardener, Sarah loved spending time outside working in her gardens and appreciating the warmth of the sun. She also loved planning and anticipating her many trips and was fortunate to travel the world in her retirement. But the greatest joy of Sarah’s later life was the time she spent with her four grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 25, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Bruno Parish, 226 W. Ottawa Ave., Dousman, WI 53118. Private burial will be held at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy. If desired, memorials in Sarah’s name are appreciated to Waukesha Citizens’ Police Academy Association (WCPAA).
