WAUKESHA
Scott B. Pease
Aug. 23, 1956 -Aug. 10, 2023
Lifelong Waukesha resident Scott B. Pease, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was born to Jack and Lois (nee Cunningham) Pease on August 23, 1956.
Throughout his life he held various jobs, starting at an early age he was employed at Skateland, then spent 40 years at Husco, and most currently at Prolec-GE. Scott had a passion for all sports, Packers, Brewers, Badgers, NASCAR and WWF wrestling, and loved playing softball and shooting darts. He enjoyed camping with his family and always had a joke or story to tell. He will be remembered as being very friendly and talkative, who easily made friends.
He will be sadly missed by his dear mother, Lois Pease; his loving wife, Carol (nee Jensen); and children Daniel Pease, Kori (Mel) Larson, Angela (Doug) Papenthien and Walter (Shelley) Fahey. He is the proud grandpa of Jarrett, Landyn, Gage, Aubrey, Gavin, Bryce, Layla, Liam, Emmett, Finnick, Jace, Aria, Leo, Gabby, Angel (Asia) and Miguel; and great-grandpa to Amelia. He is further survived by his sisters and brothers, Terri (William) Jones, Jeff (Shari) Pease, William (Jan) Pease and Bonnie Vissers Evert; brothers-in-law Harry Lee Jensen and Melvin (Kathy) Jensen; sister-in-law, Ethel (Ken) Stenzel Randolph; along with a special nephew Eddie Curran; and Scott's faithful companions Goldie, Remington, Tucker and Piper.
He was preceded in death by his father Jack W. Pease, brother, Gary F. Pease, nephew, Joe Vissers, brothers-in-law, Eldon Jensen, Eloise (Edward) Curran and David Jensen.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18, at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, from 1 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service. If you played softball with Scott, please wear your jersey; if you shot darts, please wear your team shirt. If you didn't have the pleasure of playing a sport with Scott, come in your favorite sport apparel or something comfortable!
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.