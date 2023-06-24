EPHRATA, Pa.
Scott C. Lewandowski
Scott C. Lewandowski, 62, of Ephrata, Pa., passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Born in Milwaukee, he was the son of the late Chester Lewandowski and Elizabeth “Betty” (Heinrichs) Meyer. Scott was the loving husband of Mary Anne (Schweitzer) Lewandowski, with whom he recently celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Scott graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1983. He worked for 36 years as a manufacturing engineer at various companies including State Machine Tools, SKF Bearings, Federal Mogul NTN-BCA, Case New Holland, and Reading Truck.
Of the Christian faith, Scott was a faithful member of Ephrata Community Church. A true car enthusiast, Scott enjoyed road trips, races, shows, and all things cars. He served as the membership chairman for the Lancaster County Corvette Club and was a founding member of the National Corvette Museum, Bowling Green, KY. He also served as the NCM Ambassador to LCCC. Scott was also a member of the National Rifle Association.
Scott began playing the drums in fourth grade and continued to play throughout high school. In 1977, he became the youngest person to win the Wisconsin State Rifle Championship at the age of 16. He was also a seven-time NCAA All American in Competitive Rifle Shooting.
In addition to his wife, Mary Anne, Scott is survived by his sister, Jill (John) Martin of Cypress, Texas; sister-in-law, Ann Schweitzer of Ephrata; brother-in-law, William (Joann) Schweitzer of Manheim; and nieces and nephews Blake Martin, Kendra (Andrew) Deibert, Kayla (Derek Althouse) Schweitzer and Alex Schweitzer.
Scott was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Meyer.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. Family and friends will be received for a visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. When arriving at the church please proceed to the back of the church to the north entrance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (https://www.corvettemuseum.org/support/outright-gifts/) or the Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.