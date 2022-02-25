Scott W. DeWitt
Scott W. DeWitt passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond, Oregon, at the age of 62.
He is survived by his sisters Denise Ramsay and Debra (John) McFarland; his nieces Fiona (Phil) Wellheuser and Jaycee McFarland; and friend Nelson Webster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Phyllis DeWitt.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, March 1, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc. Private burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Waukesha.
Memorials to Healing Reins (Therapeutic Riding Center) in Scott’s name are appreciated. They can be found at www.healingreins.org.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.