WAUKESHA
Scott W. Land
July 29, 1947 - Oct. 26, 2022
Scott W. Land of Waukesha passed away on October 26, 2022, at the age of 75, after complications with diabetes. He was surrounded by loved ones. Scott was born on July 29, 1947, to Glenn and Alice Land in Waukesha.
Scott is survived by his wife, Jill (Headley) Land; son James (Sara) Land; son Peter (Heather) Land; daughter Megan (Russell) Maticek; and grandchildren Evelyn, Josephine, Mya, Kathryn. Also survived by his brothers Jeff and Don, and sisters Peg and Laura.
Scott met the love of his life, Jill Headley, and they were married on June 2, 1973. They raised three children and lived in Waukesha during their 49 years of marriage.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Frederick Land and Alice (Barnhart) Land, and his brothers Richard, David and Tom.
Scott was a loving and supportive father. His ability to overcome obstacles in his life and provide for his family was a great inspiration. He will be greatly missed especially for his kindness and sense of humor.
Scott served as an Army practical nurse for three years. He left the service and worked as a Registered Nurse primarily on the Oncology floor of Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee until he retired.
In his free time, he enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels, astronomy and learning about the universe, as well as spending time with his family and pet cats Max and Tasha.
We would like to acknowledge our sincere appreciation, thanks, and gratitude to the Waukesha Fire Department’s paramedics and ProHealth Care hospital’s ER, ICU, and hospice staffs for their compassionate and skilled care in our difficult time.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 6, at the Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. followed by service at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Research and Treatment Fund in honor of Scott W. Land.
