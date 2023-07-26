MUSKEGO
Scott Warren McCulloch
Sept. 14, 1955 - July 8, 2023
Popular Wisconsin outdoorsman Scott McCulloch died July 8, 2023, after complications from cancer. He was 67. He is remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Scott was born on Sept. 14, 1955, the oldest of five children from Muskego residents John and Pam McCulloch.
Nothing gave him more pride than his son and daughter, Chase and Emily. His greatest accomplishment in life was raising his kids. They were unquestionably what he was most proud of, and perhaps his greatest gift to them is that he always made sure they knew how much love and pride he took in being their dad. That joy carried over to his grandkids as well, who he loved spending time with and who adored their “Grandpa Boat.”
Scott is survived by his parents, John and Pam; son Chase (Jessy) McCulloch; daughter Emily (Adam Cervantes) McCulloch; grandchildren Beckett and Joely McCulloch and Jaxon Cervantes; sisters Marjie (Lyle Klemme), Sandy (John) LaConte, Kathy (Duane) Mlachnik, and Terry (Keith) LaRue; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and countless friends and loved ones. His much-loved dog, Tailer, will be taken care of by Scott’s close friend and neighbor, Jim.
A public service will be held at Hales Corners Lutheran Church, 12300 W. Janesville Road, #2350, Hales Corners, WI 53130, on July 29, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and a service beginning at 12 p.m. There will be celebration of life held at TJ’s Roundabout, S102-W19570 Kelsey Drive, Muskego, starting at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers and lunch will be served.
Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family.