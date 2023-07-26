Scott William Hotz
Aug. 29, 1959 - July 16, 2023
Scott William Hotz, 63, joined his heavenly father on July 16, 2023. He was born to Garth and Sandra Hotz on August 29, 1959, in Waukesha.
He grew up on Potters Lake in East Troy before moving to the family farm in Caldwell. There he restored tractors, farmed the land, tended the livestock and helped to build a house for his grandparents. After graduating from Mukwonago High School, he bought his first house in Burlington and worked as a boilermaker, and then later as a well driller. He enjoyed hobbies of painting and traveling on motorcycles. He was a mechanic and could make simple repairs, do auto body, as well as rebuild engines. He was especially fond of Mustangs. His dream was to own a five-car garage, which he found in Milwaukee. He met and married Jill Alloy, his Bubala.
Jill called him G-dog because this Jack-of-all-Trades was her genius. One of their favorite pastimes was cooking together. He earned his associate degree in applied sciences and worked as a computer programmer and analyst at Mspark in Helena, Alabama. He was blessed to be able to work from his dream home on Logan Martin Lake, where he lived and died in Talladega, Alabama.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Garth Hotz.
He was survived by the love of his life and wife of 25 years, Jill Ann Hotz. He had three children, Lisa Loporchio, Michael (Christine) Hotz and Drew Schultz. He has three grandchildren, Nate, Mike and Lydia. He was also survived by his mother, Sandra (Richard) Kay, and three siblings, Dale (Barb) Hotz, Chris (Susan) Hotz and Tracy (Cormac) Lawlor. And let us not forget his trusted companion, sloppiest kisser, and well-behaved border collie, Maggie.
We will be celebrating his life and scattering his ashes at his home on his birthday, August 29, 2023. Relatives, colleagues, friends and friends of families are welcome. Text Scott or Jill’s number if you would like to join us!