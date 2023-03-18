TAYLORVILLE, ILL.
Sean Justin Paul
March 29, 1995 — March 15, 2023
Sean Justin Paul, 27, of Taylorville, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:27 p.m. at Hillsboro Hospital in Hillsboro, Ill. He was born on March 29, 1995, in Taylorville, Ill., the son of Justin David Paul and Teresa (Johnson) Paul.
Sean graduated from Taylorville High School in 2016 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved to dance and sing and was involved in the Kids are Kids Special Olympics in basketball and bowling skills. Sean loved going out to eat, everything food and enjoyed watching cooking shows, especially Paula Deen. He loved Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, SpongeBob, plus many dog-themed and animated movies. Sean had a hello and a smile for everyone. He was a pure joy and loved everyone he met. He was a social butterfly with no filter and kind innocence. Sean loved to give and receive hugs. He made every day better just because of his sweet disposition and personality. He knew everybody and will be remembered for being a friend to the world.
He is survived by his parents, Justin Paul, Pam Rollefson and Teresa Paul; brother Nicholas Paul; stepbrother Shane Rollefson; step-sister Kirsten (Skully) Rollefson; grandmother Ruth Johnson; uncles Daniel (Tia) Johnson and Brian (Jessica) Johnson; aunts Bonnie Johnson (Clayton) Beck and Erika Paul Davis; cousins Paige Johnson, Shay Johnson, Amber Davis, Josephine Beck, Annabelle Beck, Nathaniel Beck and Jenna Scott; and those who knew and loved Sean.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Oreland Johnson, David Paul, Geri Paul and Shirley Paul; aunt Susan Patterson; and great-uncle Terry Paul.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorville, Ill. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Zeuck officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Assumption, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Kids are Kids Special Olympics.
