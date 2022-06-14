WAUKESHA
Sharon Ann La Roche
Sharon Ann La Roche, age 80, of Waukesha passed away June 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Francis and Maureen La Roche. She is survived by her three loving siblings Cheryl La Roche (late Art) Mudek of Delafield, Bob LaRoche of Dallas, TX, and Jerry (Susan) La Roche of Waukesha. Sharon is also the dear aunt of Joseph (Pamela) La Roche, Katherine (Jason) Dreger, Elizabeth (Paul) Hayden and Andrew (Amy) La Roche, and the great-aunt of Joshua, Isaac, Emma, Chloe, Natalie, Austin, Ryan, Jessica, Aaron, and Eleanor. She is further survived by many relatives and close friends, especially her dearest friend, Kathleen Jablonski and her most loving caregiver, Shaynah Solochek.
Sharon’s entire working career was with the airlines in various capacities at the Milwaukee airport and the downtown ticket office. She started her career with North Central Airlines, which changed into Republic Airlines, which was acquired by Delta Airlines and which was eventually bought out by Northwest Airlines. Her closet still holds uniforms from each of these companies and her spirit still holds the fondest memories of many cherished airline friends she made over these years.
After Sharon retired, she became involved with the Milwaukee Public School system tutoring underperforming 1st-, 2nd-, 3rd- and 4th-graders in the Milwaukee inner city. These seven years of her life became the most rewarding and precious portion of her life’s memories. Sharon absolutely loved and adored the children. And, according to a teacher who she worked closely with, the children absolutely loved and adored Sharon.
Sharon had many interests outside of work. First and foremost, she loved God and the Catholic faith which she practiced every day. She loved to travel the world, which was made possible through her connections with the airlines. Her favorite place to visit was Israel. She loved family get-togethers, especially time spent with her family, nieces, nephews and their families. Sharon’s most favorite getaway was an annual two-week boating cruise on Lake Michigan. Her most peaceful and relaxing moments were spent sitting on the rear deck of her boat anchored off of a deserted island watching the sunset.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, at St William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha. A visitation will begin 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A procession and burial service will follow at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, all contributions will be donated to The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.
