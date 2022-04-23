Sharon Ann Richards
Sharon Ann Richards, age 81, died on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service. Please see Tuesday’s paper for a complete notice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.