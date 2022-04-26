Sharon Ann Richards
May 10, 1940 - April 21, 2022
Sharon Ann Richards, 81, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Milwaukee on May 10, 1940, to Eugene and Lorraine (nee Becker) Clark.
Sharon attended Waukesha South High School and was the owner of Sharon’s Breakfast Shop on South Street. She loved oldies music, Betty Bop, the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and drag races. She enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines at Potawatomi.
She will be sadly missed by her children Cathie Milligan, Franklin (Michelle Bane) Milligan, Brian Milligan, Michelle Milligan, Kim (fiance George) Janssen and Hunter Milligan. She is the dear grandmother to Amanda, Calli and Adam Milligan; Sarah, Sabrina, Samantha and Paul Saldivar; Trista Felder, Nikki Richards, Michael Huber and great-grandmother to Anthony, Nino, Fabian, Selerina, Evelyn, PJ and Max. She is further survived by her sister Carol (Alen) Garrett and her brother Gene (Debbie) Clark, the Richards families, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Barry Richards.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. funeral service.
