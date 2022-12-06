OXFORD
Sharon Eilene Ayers
July 16, 1947 - Dec. 2, 2022
Sharon Eilene Ayers, age 75, of Oxford, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Villa Pines Nursing Home in Friendship.
Sharon was born in Preston, Minnesota, on July 16, 1947, to Harold and Hazel (Barnes) Ayers. She graduated from Chosen Valley High School in Chatfield, Minn., in 1965. Sharon resided in the Waukesha/Pewaukee area and retired after a 38-year career as an office manager at Soft Water, Inc. in 2010.
She moved to Oxford and has enjoyed her hobbies of gardening, knitting and baking. She will be remembered as being a strong and spirited soul.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Diana (Matthew) Unterweger of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Kylie (fiance Aaron Holstein), Matthew (fiance Nicole Nguyen) and Aaron. She is also survived by her siblings, Janice Raasch of Oxford, Thomas Ayers of Clarksville, Tenn., and Raymond Ayers of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger Ayers.
Honoring Sharon's wishes, private family services will be held.
