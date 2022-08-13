Sharon Lynn ‘Sherry’ Koplien (nee Wileden)
Sharon Lynn “Sherry” Koplien (nee Wileden) passed peacefully on August 10, 2022, at the age of 77. She was the beloved wife of the late Brian Koplien, and loving mother of Craig (Maureen) Koplien and Christine (Gary) Farris. Cherished grandmother of Courtney (Troy) Fochs, Amanda Koplien and Katie Koplien. Dear sister of Gayle (Dan) Bacon.
Visitation with the family on Friday, August 19, from 3-6 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.