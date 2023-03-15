Sharon Marie (Schneider) Wardman
Feb. 15, 1946 - March 11, 2023
Sharon Marie (Schneider) Wardman passed away peacefully in the early morning of Saturday, March 11, 2023, with loved ones by her side.
Born on February 15, 1946, to parents Helen and Joseph B. Schneider, Sharon was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., and in her early 20s moved to Wisconsin, where she started her family and made Waukesha her home.
Sharon is survived by her children, Jennifer Wardman, John (Mindy) Wardman, Tom (Denise) Wardman and Leslie (Troy) Meyers; six grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Lillian, Raegan, Andrew and Katie; and two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Samuel. She is also survived by one sister, Mary-Ellen (Raymond) Gibson; former husband, Michael (Gene Looman) Wardman; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Martin (Diane) Schneider and David (Mary Jo) Schneider, and long-time companion, Jack Meade.
Sharon was a kind-hearted woman who lit up every room she entered with her vibrant laugh and open, friendly personality. She was always curious to learn about others and showed genuine interest and attentiveness to the stories others shared with her. She was quick-witted and funny, and had a way of telling it like it was without being judgmental or hurtful. All of these qualities were apparent in her 23 years spent working as a human services support specialist for Waukesha County but also in the friendships she forged and maintained over the years, especially through the various social meetup clubs she was a part of and organizations she volunteered for.
Sharon will especially be remembered for her easy-going, adventurous spirit and her love for living life. She enjoyed traveling to new places and going out with friends. But above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Supporting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their interests made her incredibly joyful and proud. She was a true light and inspiration to so many.
Memorial services have been scheduled for March 20, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a short service to follow.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.