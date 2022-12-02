NEW BERLIN
Sheila E. Giera
Aug. 11, 1945 - Nov. 17, 2022
Sheila E. Giera (affectionately known to many as Oma) of New Berlin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born in Owen, Wisconsin, on August 11, 1945, to parents Charles and Sophie (nee Galarowicz) Kovatch.
After graduating from Owen-Withee High School, she moved to Milwaukee where she married Kurt Giera in 1965 and together they started their family.
She made what she always referred to as an “easy choice” to be a stay-at-home mom and took great pride in running a very efficient and loving household.
She enjoyed the simple things in life and found fun and relaxation in reading, playing cribbage, doing crossword puzzles and word searches, cooking, canning, tending to her plants and flowers, and putting smiles on people’s faces.
Her biggest joy by far was spending time with family and friends to whom she was endlessly devoted. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for her loved ones and always put their needs ahead of her own. She loved the holidays because it brought the entire family together for dinner at her house. She was a wonderful cook and was delighted to serve an amazing holiday meal for a houseful of people.
She was an adoring grandmother who always made time for her grandchildren. She loved to babysit when they were younger, help out with getting them to and from school if needed, attend their concerts and sporting events, play board games, decorate the Christmas tree or give some extra love when she felt it was needed.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 57 years, Kurt, and their four sons, Jim Giera, Joe (Laurie) Giera, Scott (Jenny) Giera and Chris Giera; and her seven grandchildren, Rhiannon Giera (Mack Daeda), Jennifer (Alex) Slivinski, Jon (Kristen) Giera, Mia Giera, Bella Giera, Emma Giera and Sophia Giera. She is further survived by her sisters Mary Jean (Otto) Wagner and Carole Kovatch; special family dog River; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Craig Giera in 1992 and her parents.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers of Amada Senior Care, the doctors and nurses at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and the caregivers of ProHealth Home Hospice.
Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Sheila’s name is encouraged to do so to either Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin or the American Cancer Society.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.