Shelby Jean Ingersoll
May 30, 1936 - March 31, 2022
Shelby Jean Ingersoll, 85, was born May 30, 1936, in Concord, and died March 31, 2022, in Honolulu, Hawaii. Shelby’s last residence was on the north side of Milwaukee. Her life was cut short due to complications from Alzheimer’s, and she and her dog Missy have lived with family since 2019.
She was the youngest child of Chester and Rosamond (Pilgrim) Ingersoll of Concord. Gerald, Orabelle Jaeger, Leslie, Nora Lee Buss and Ronald all came and have gone before her.
Shelby was the mother of Nannette Ann Belkins and Carol Jean (Freeman H.) Fisher; wife of Ronald C. Cathcart Sr. (deceased); stepmother to Kathleen, Ronald Jr., and Daniel Cathcart; and the most loving grandmother to Freeman Wells Fisher and Truman Julius (Jessica) Fisher.
Shelby graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1954. She earned degrees from UW-Milwaukee in education and administration, and beginning as a church mission project, she launched the first educational non-profit daycare program in Waukesha County in 1966. She championed women’s rights and drove around town with the license plate PRO ERA. She served as executive director of the Waukesha Day Care Center, Inc. until 1983. Then she trained herself on a desktop and was hired by TRW in the sales of data.
Later she would volunteer and substitute teach while being retired in California. When she with Ron moved back to Wisconsin, she reconnected with her extended family. She worked selling exhibit tickets at the Milwaukee Public Museum. She served on the Brady Street Organization board and made Ingersoll Farms sweetcorn a summer fundraiser. She enjoyed being back at UWM taking part in classes and Osher.
She traveled often and was exuberant, caring, making friends everywhere she went. She appreciated all of her friendships and excelled at entertaining.
A memorial is planned for Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Concord Center Cemetery on County Road E. Text or call 617-201-0397 for details.
Donations can be sent to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission or to the Alzheimer’s Association.