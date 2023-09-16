PEWAUKEE
Shelby Lee Schick-Engel (nee Humboldt)
Shelby Lee Schick-Engel (nee Humboldt) of Pewaukee passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at age 87.
She was born in Milton Junction to Dorothy (nee Lehmann) and Harold Humboldt.
Shelby was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, the late John M. Schick, and her second beloved husband of 28 years, the late John M. Engel Jr.
Preceded in death by her sister Mary (Ray) Koester and stepchildren Robert (Yvonne) Engel and John (Amy) Engel.
Shelby is survived by her daughter Michelle (Wendell) DuBord and son Robert (Denise) Schick. Further survived by a nephew Harold “Skip” (Sandy) Anderson, grandchildren and close friends.
Shelby lived a full life until her passing. She enjoyed watching the Packers, traveling, gambling at casinos, playing cards, bingo and bowling. She was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2004. She served as treasurer of the Town of Delafield for 26 years until her retirement in 2009.
The family gives a special thanks to her caregivers and staff at Matthews of Pewaukee and Preceptor Home Health Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on September 21 at 12 p.m. noon at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Private interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
If desired, memorials to the family in lieu of flowers are appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.