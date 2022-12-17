WAUKESHA
Sherry Kay Mohr
Oct. 29, 1942 — Dec. 13, 2022
Sherry Kay Mohr of Waukesha died peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born in Albert Lea, MN, on October 29, 1942, the daughter of Ellsworth and Capitola (nee Allie) Underwood. Sherry worked in sales and marketing at RTE Cooper for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and served as a deacon at her church when she lived in Florida. She was currently a member of St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Erika (Steve) Hickman and Michael (Patrice) Mohr; her grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Mohr, Lea Mohr, Thomas (Grace) Hickman and Olivia Hickman and three great-grandchildren, Michael, Joseph and Riley. She is further survived by her brothers, Keith (Nancy) Springer, Jerry (the late Lois) Bauck, George (Jeannine) Springer and Dennis (Gordon Barcalow) Underwood; sister Linda Iverson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas Springer.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service at St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. Memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.