Sherry N. Sullivan (nee Cichon)
Oct. 3, 1947 - July 5, 2023
Sherry N. Sullivan (nee Cichon), age 75, passed away on July 5, 2023, at home with her family by her side after a three-plus-year journey with brain cancer. Sherry was born on October 3, 1947, in Wausau, to her parents Joyce and Alois Cichon.
In May of 2023, she celebrated 52 years of marriage to Timothy J. Sullivan. Sherry attended school at Glengarry School and eventually graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1965. She earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and became a home economics teacher in the Waukesha School District in the fall of 1969. She also earned her master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee in education administration. For 33 years, Sherry taught students in several of the Waukesha School District secondary schools in the Home Economics Department (later renamed Family & Consumer Education). Sherry was a voracious reader and, in her retirement, worked part-time at the Waukesha Public Library for 13 years before doctors discovered her brain tumor. Sherry enjoyed crocheting, creating more than a hundred baby blankets for friends and the community. She also valued her time with her friends golfing, sewing, playing monthly euchre card games and spending time with friends at the Waukesha Elks Club.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Timothy (Tim) Sullivan; daughter, Kelly (Eric Anderson) Sullivan of Oregon, Wis.; and son Sean (Jessica) Sullivan of Mukwonago.
She leaves behind her sisters Sandra (Martin) Persky, Sharla Wong and brother Michael Cichon. She is further survived by her five grandchildren, Alex Anderson, Ian Sullivan, Barrett Anderson, Levi Sullivan and Cole Anderson. Sherry will be deeply missed by her family and friends who will miss her sense of humor, persistence and leadership.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 3:30 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the wonderful health care providers at the UW/ProHealth Care Cancer Center for all they did for Sherry, especially Dr. Raza, Dr. Weyers and Savannah. Also, we would like to thank the outpatient therapy personnel at ProHealth Care - Kim, Liz and Teresa for their continued dedication in working with Sherry.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Waukesha County Food Pantry.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.