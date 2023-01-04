Shirley A. Maile
June 22, 1934 - Dec. 27, 2022
Shirley A. Maile passed away on December 27, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born in West Allis on June 22, 1934, to parents Bernard and Mary Tompkins (nee Merschdorf).
Shirley attended North View and Waukesha High School. After high school, she was employed by Waukesha Motor Works and Associated Bank. Shirley loved her family, the Packers, the Brewers, game shows, playing cards and Bingo. She was a devoted member at the Evangelical & Reformed church.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her children Sherry (Kevin) Gierach, Kathy (Tim) Price, Mark (Anna) Maile and Mike (Dawn) Maile; grandchildren Alison Wilson, Bill Price, Zach Maile, Bree Mills, Stephanie Woods, Becca Feil, Bethany Price and Mariann Maile; and great-grandchildren Ashley Phillips, Autumn and Emmett Feil, Timothy Price, James Shelby and Douglass Woods, Lacey and Haley Mills, Kaylee, Chase and LuKas Maile. Shirley also leaves sister Ruth Lukomski and the late Dale Tompkins as well as sister-in-law Charlotte Maile and Connie Uilery and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ed; brother Dale Tompkins; in-laws Clarence and Anna Maile; brothers-in-law Robert Maile, John Maile, Gordon Hinze and Tony Lukomski; sisters-in-law Marion Hinze, Shirley Tompkins and Eleanor Maile; and parents, Mary and Bernard Tompkins.
The visitation for Shirley is going to be held on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. until the start of services at 7 p.m. at the Evangelical & Reformed UCC, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.