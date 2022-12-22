OSHKOSH
Shirley A. (nee Jentz) Seltzer
Sept. 29, 1931 - Dec. 17, 2023
Shirley A. (nee Jentz) Seltzer, age 91, of Oshkosh, formerly of Delafield, passed away due to Alzheimer's on December 17, 2023. She was born September 29, 1931, in Milwaukee, to parents Amos and Jennie Jentz.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Christine (Jim) Wollerman; sister Pearl (Jack) Whalen; and grandchildren Heather Wollerman, Eric (Kellie) Wollerman and Heidi (Erik) Salm. She is also survived by her eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Emma and Abby Russell, Kaden, Everly, and Rylan Wollerman, and Oliver, Aubrey and Jacob Salm.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; son Steven Seltzer; parents, Amos and Jennie Jentz; and sister Janet Vincent.
Shirley grew up in Milwaukee with her two sisters, graduating from Juneau High School. She met her husband Norman at an Eagles Club dance and they were married for 57 years. Shirley was active all her life. She loved to bike and walk with friends and family. Shirley was an accomplished watercolorist, and some of her work can be found in the Waukesha County Courthouse and local hospitals. Shirley was a passionate genealogist and spent years uncovering her family's history dating back to 'First Families of Ohio' and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her passion for genealogy led her and Norman to become active in Civil War re-enactments and could be found volunteering at the historic Hawks Inn in Delafield. She would dress in period clothing, serving as a guide, custodian and member of the Hawks Inn Board.
The family would like to thank her caregivers at Sharehaven/Evergreen, Oshkosh, for their compassionate care.
Private family services were previously held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hawks Inn, Delafield.
