WAUKESHA
Shirley A. Ottum
Nov. 25, 1944 — June 22, 2022
Shirley A. Ottum passed away peacefully at her Waukesha home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She had been battling her third bout with cancer. Shirley was born in Mondovi to Paul and Adelia Ottum on November 25, 1944.
Shirley is a 1962 Waukesha High School graduate and had a short stint in the Navy. She worked at Briggs and Stratton for 30 years before retiring. She drove for Meals on Wheels for over 18 years. Shirley was a longtime member of St Luke’s Lutheran Church.
She was a home improver before it was the popular thing for women to do. Shirley helped many family members and friends with home projects. She was quite adept at creating, constructing, wall papering and painting.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmom Lorene Ottum; her sister Marge Schlegel; and several dogs who had been lucky enough to have Shirley as their companion.
Shirley is survived by bothers Don, Dennis, Olin (Pam), Gary and Bill; sisters Bonnie (Knudtsen), Sharon, Kathy (Quinn), Pat (Willadsen) and Thelma (Koch); special friend Geraldine Zielinski; and many nieces and nephews, as well as grand-nieces and -nephews and great-grand-nieces and nephews.
The Celebration of Life for Shirley will be in the Chapel of the Chimes at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Pastor Bogey, from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Shirley will be interred at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servant’s Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066; Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, 8915 W. Connell Court, Milwaukee, WI 53226; or the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Shirley was always a very strong and determined person. She had fought her way through two bouts of breast cancer before losing her battle with lung cancer. She was very disappointed that she could not beat that last cancer. It had been a battle even she could not handle. If there are three words to sum up Shirley’s life, they would be: Love, Hope and Charity. Always loving and being loved, always hoping for the best, always offering help.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call (262) 542-6609.