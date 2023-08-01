VERNON
Shirley Ann Tiegs
July 14, 1950 — July 28, 2023
Shirley Ann Tiegs of Vernon passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at AngelsGrace Hospice on Friday, July 28, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born in Klum, North Dakota, on July 14, 1950, the daughter of William and Maddlena (nee Keller) Hilscher. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, her dogs, hanging with her friends and talking and loved her Bible study group. Most of all she was devoted to her family and cherished her grandchildren more than anything. Shirley could always be found cheering her grandchildren on at their various events and activities.
She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 55 years, Donald R. Tiegs Sr.; their loving son, Donald R. Tiegs Jr. (Jessica); and her treasured grandchildren, Brianna, Erick and Tyson Tiegs, who she was so proud of. She is further survived by her brothers and sisters, Delaphine (Edgar) Francis, Larry Hilscher, Steve Hilscher and Peggy (Kenneth) Herman along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 7, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley’s name are appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice, N74-W35908 Servants’ Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, who lovingly cared for Shirley in her final days.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.