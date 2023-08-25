WAUKESHA
Shirley Joyce Kuepfer
Shirley Joyce Kuepfer, 91, of Waukesha, died peacefully Saturday, August 19, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Shirley was born in Cudahy, raised on the southside of Milwaukee by her parents Clarence and Sophie (Dedynski), and graduated from South Division High School.
Shirley was married to her loving husband Ernest Kuepfer for 50 years. They made many special memories together raising six daughters, entertaining family and friends, and traveling, including frequent road trips with the family to Seattle. Shirley was retired from RTE Cooper where she worked as a marketing supervisor.
Shirley is survived by her daughters Victoria (Philip) Oresick of Waukesha and Christine of Everett, Wash., and her grandchildren Calley and Andrew Oresick. Additional survivors include Linda (Richard) Mollet, Genevieve, Mary (Thomas) Rehrauer, and Kathleen (Richard) McIlveen, and their children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Russell and Clifford.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you for the compassion and care provided by DeAnna, Kristen, and Laura of ProHealth Home Hospice and Troyce Williams. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.