Shirley Lou Roberts
Shirley Lou Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on January 17, 2023. Shirley was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to Jolly and Agnes Simpson in 1936.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Roberts.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Waukesha) and Ken (Plover), five grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren.
Shirley loved crafting with her grandchildren and gardening on her back patio.
A committal service will take place at the Village of Hartland Cemetery (Hill Street) at 11 a.m. on January 23. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.