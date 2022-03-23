Shirley Mohr
Sept. 27, 1939 - March 13, 2022
Shirley Mohr was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Sheboygan, and passed away peacefully March 13, 2022, in the comfort of her bed. Shirley's maternal grandfather is John Brotz, born in Mostove, Austria. Her maternal grandmother is Catherine Hofer, born in Passau, Germany. Paternal grandparents are John Lieble Jr. and Elizabeth Adelbush. Shirley was one of three children born to Otto Liebl and Otillia Brotz.
The family moved to Sheboygan in 1947. Shirley attended Franklin and Longfellow grade school in Sheboygan, followed by South Side Junior High School. She graduated from Central High School in 1958 and from Milwaukee School of Beauty Culture in Milwaukee in 1959. Shirley then went to barber school and worked in her husband's shop in Waukesha. She later graduated from school for nursing and worked in that field for 19 years before retiring in October 2001.
On July 11, 1959, Shirley married Robert Pool of Sheboygan Falls, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They had two beautiful children, Kelly Lynn Pool and Randall 'Randy' Pool.
Kelly (Scott Vermey) lives in Waukesha. They have two children, Jason Vermey (Mackenzie Benett) and Caitlin Ann Vermey, who has an 8-year-old son, Nolan Thompson, making Shirley a great-grandmother. Son Randall Pool (Elizabeth ÒlizÓ Hoskins) currently resides in Neosho, Dodge County.
Shirley has two sisters. Jeanette Liebl Kvindlog (William 'Bill' Kvindlog) whom lives in Waldo, Wisconsin. Nephew to Shirley is Jim Kvindlog (Carolyn Richter), nieces are Dawn Kvindlog (Scott Long), Laura Kvindlog (Todd Graff), and Mary Kvindlog (Jim Parrish), who runs the family gas station, bus lines, and hobby store.
Shirley's second sister is Frieda Lieble (Dan Schlieder), whom currently resides in Sheboygan along with son Mark Schlieder.
In August 1970, Shirley and her family moved from Sheboygan to Waukesha. She divorced in November 1985 and then married Dennis Mohr in Waukesha at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She has two stepchildren, Erika Mohr (Steve Hickman) and Michael Mohr (Patrice 'Trice' Mc Donald). Shirley has four step grandchildren, Thomas Hickman, Olivia Hickman and Eric Mohr, who reside in Texas, as well as a Leah Mohr from Waukesha. Shirley also has great step-grandchildren, Joseph Mohr and Riley Mohr.
In 2005, Shirley developed signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease and had begun treatment. She was interested in genealogy and was a member of the Waukesha County Genealogical Society. She loved flowers, birds, and the outdoors. She also loved traveling and had been to every state in America.
There will be visitation at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, on Friday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with services following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ascension Church or The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association for research would be appreciated.
