WAUKESHA
Shirley (Shirl) Stern
Dec. 14, 1934 - Feb. 8, 2022
Shirley (Shirl) Stern, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2022, at the age of 87 at AngelsGrace in Oconomowoc. She was born on December 14, 1934. Shirley volunteered at Hawthorne Elementary School with special needs children. She also worked at the University of Wisconsin-Waukesha, and retired from G.E. Medical as a guest relations coordinator. Shirley enjoyed gardening, golf, cross-country skiing, bowling, cooking and entertaining.
Shirley will be dearly missed dearly by her children, Steve (Rhonda) and Tom (Barb); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stern; parents, Louis and Helen Shuff; sister, Susan Greacen; brother, Normand Shuff; and Jack Bohrman and Bob Bohrman.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 18, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. The Rev. Steve Bogie will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and AngelsGrace Hospice.
