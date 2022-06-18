WAUKESHA
Sigrid (Post) Buncsak
Born in Germany, Sigrid Olga Buncsak of Waukesha passed away at her home on June 2, 2022, at the age of 97. Sigrid was preceded in death by her husband Josef Buncsak, her daughter Petra Schlecht, and her son Gabriel Buncsak. She is survived by her son John Buncsak (Janet Jacobs).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the World Wildlife Fund.
Private interment took place at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family.