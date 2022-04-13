WAUKESHA
Simon M. Monreal Sr.
July 5, 1927 - April 9, 2022
Simon M. Monreal Sr. of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Ennis, Texas, on July 5, 1927, the son of Fernando and Adela (nee Lucio) Monreal.
He had worked at Grede Foundry for 36 years and then for Rexnord until retirement. He was a faithful member at Faith Baptist Church. Simon proudly served his country in the Army during WWII.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 74 years, Paula, and their children, Theresa Hughes of Maricopa, Arizona, Gloria Monreal of O.C. Wisconsin, Carolyn (Michael) Conroy of Waukesha, Simon Jr. (Pamela) Monreal of Waukesha, Joel Monreal of Waukesha, and David (Jennifer) Monreal of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, his sister Dora Rodriguez of Waukesha, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son John, daughter Dorothy Sadler, brothers Catarino and Pasquale, and sisters Hortensia Ojeda, Cuca Villareal, Mary Montez, and Virginia Hurtado.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Faith Baptist Church, 3250 Summit Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial with graveside services and full military honors will follow the service at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.