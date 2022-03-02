WAUKESHA
Stacy L. Tarnowski
Aug. 28, 1973 - Feb. 28, 2022
Stacy L. Tarnowski of Waukesha passed away peacefully at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the age of 48 following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Waukesha on August 28, 1973, the daughter of Richard Seidens and Holly (nee Greene).
Stacy was a 1991 graduate of Waukesha South High School and on May 17, 1997, she married Brian Tarnowski at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She worked for Aurora Pharmacy in Hubertus for many years as a pharmacy technician. Stacy enjoyed reading but most of all loved spending time at home with her family.
She will be sadly missed by husband of almost 25 years, Brian of Waukesha; her daughter Rianna Seidens; son Brady Tarnowski; granddaughter Sophia Costa; father Richard (Barb) Seidens; brothers and sisters Jeff (Dana) Anderson, Jodie (Matt Peterson) Kuzba, Christy (Eric) Grunewald, Donald Anderson Jr., Racquel Estrada and Joshua Wild; and nieces and nephews, Evie Anderson, Conner and Parker Grunewald, Alexander and Daniel Estrada and Jolie, Julian and Jadie Wild. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Holly and Don Wild.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues Thursday, March 10, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stacy’s name are appreciated to Tricia’s Hope at https://www.triciashope.com/give-help/donate/ (Tricia’s Hope provides financial and emotional support to cancer patients in treatment)
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services