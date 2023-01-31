WAUKESHA
Stephanie E. Grundman
May 5, 1948 — Jan. 29, 2023
Stephanie E. Grundman of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born in Milwaukee on May 5, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Marilyn (nee Denton) VanPembrock.
Stephanie worked as a technical writer for InfoPros for many years. She was a national board member of the Model A Ford Club and lifetime member of the Model A Ford Foundation. Her talent for writing and editing led to her being the editor of several Model A Ford Club newsletters for more than 35 years. Stephanie loved dogs, camping, traveling, but most of all loved her family.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 25 years, Michael Grundman; her children, Cherie (Kurt) Esmeier (nee Boucher) of Mukwonago and Brian (Teri) Boucher of Wind Lake; and her four granddaughters, Abigail and Amanda Esmeier and Anna and Maya Boucher. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 2, from 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S, Grand Avenue, Waukesha. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Stephanie’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or the Model A Ford Foundation, P.O. Box 28, Peotone, IL 60468.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-5474035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.