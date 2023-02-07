Stephanie Nicole Tremmel
May 2, 1990 - Jan. 31, 2023
Stephanie Nicole Tremmel passed away on January 31, 2023, at the age of 32. Our sweet angel was called back home by our Heavenly Father. We are grateful for having her with us for 32 years. We are deeply saddened and she will be truly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Tammy Tremmel; sister Nicole (Kris) Gindt; soulmate Tony Fahning; grandmothers Ann Baxter and Bonnie Eggers; and other relatives and friends.
She is welcomed with open arms by her loved ones who preceded her in death: her father, Michael R. Tremmel; grandfathers Michael Baxter and Michael J. Tremmel; her uncle Michael W. Baxter; and cousins Katrina Baxter and Shawn Waters.
Per Stephanie’s wishes, no services will be held.
