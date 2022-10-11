TOWN OF CONCORD
Stephen John Kalamen II
Sept. 16, 1968 - Oct. 7, 2022
Stephen John Kalamen II of the Town of Concord, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home at the age of 54. He was born in Waukesha on September 16, 1968, the son of Wayne and Mildred (nee McGavock) Kalamen.
He was a 1986 graduate of Waukesha South High School. He had worked as an auto mechanic at ETE in Waukesha and most recently worked as a tow truck driver at Complete Towing and Recovery. He enjoyed fishing and his career. When he was younger, he was a member of the Illinois State bass fishing team sponsored by Bass Pro Shops along with being a tournament director and participant in various clubs in Wisconsin.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter Molly Hope Kalamen, and her mother Kelly Kalamen of Mukwonago; his mother, Mildred of Waukesha; his sister Linda Marie Kalamen of Waukesha; and his girlfriend Lisa Kumitsch of the Town of Concord. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Jordon Thomas and his father Wayne.
Visitation will be held Monday, October 17, at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 11 a.m. until the Eulogy and time for sharing at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Please come casual, as Steve would have preferred.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547- 4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.