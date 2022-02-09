WAUKESHA
Steven E. Szymanski
Sept. 27, 1968 - Feb. 5, 2022
Steven E. Szymanski of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the age of 53. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on September 27, 1968, the son of Steven F. and Arlene (nee Koske) Szymanski.
He was a 1986 graduate of Waukesha North High School. Steve played collegiate basketball at North Dakota State University and UW-Platteville, where he was also a graduate. Steve was a huge fan of all Wisconsin sports and was happiest when spending time on or around Pewaukee Lake.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved daughter, Ava Szymanski, and her mother, Carolyn; his loving parents, Steve and Arlene Szymanski; brothers, Kevin (Michelle) Szymanski and Dave (Betsy) Szymanski; and nephew Riley. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. A public celebration of Steve’s life will take place at a later date. The online obituary will be updated in the weeks ahead to include these details. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Steve’s name to the American Heart Association, 1555 N. River Center Drive #211, Milwaukee, WI 53212 (donations can be made online at https://www.heart.org/en/affiliates/wisconsin/milwaukeeform=FUNKJUASBUT).
