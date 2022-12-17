WAUKESHA
Steven F. Szymanski
Nov. 13, 1944 — Dec. 14, 2022
Steven F. Szymanski of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born in Chicago, IL on November 13, 1944 to Steve I. and Helen A. Szymanski. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On January 21, 1967, he married the love of his life, Arlene (nee Koske), and together they raised three sons, Steve, Kevin and Dave. He proudly worked the majority of his career at IBM, retiring after 33 years of service. He loved sports and was an avid golfer. He was a devoted Chicago Bears fan his entire life, but also enjoyed the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. Steve was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 55 years, Arlene; sons, Kevin (Michelle) Szymanski and Dave (Betsy) Szymanski; daughter-in-law Carolyn Szymanski; granddaughter Ava and grandson Riley. He is further survived by his brothers, Larry and Gerald Szymanski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Steven E. Szymanski on February 5, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. Memorials in Steven’s name are appreciated to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.givenow.lls.org).
