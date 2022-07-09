WAUKESHA
Steven Ronald Singer
September 11, 1960 - June 10, 2022
Steven Ronald Singer was born to Ronald and Marilyn (nee Polak) Singer in Milwaukee.
He was a 1979 graduate of Pulaski High School and an apprentice carpenter.
Steven is survived by his best friend and supporter, Nancy Singer.He is further survived by his father, Ronald; brothers Thomas, Timothy and Jeff Singer; uncle Dennis Polak and cousin Jennifer Marshall.
He was a friend of Bill W.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; grandparents Clement and Alice Polak, his aunt Sandy Polak and cousin Denise Polak.
Steve will be buried at 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery, Pewaukee.
A memorial luncheon is planned at the Waukesha Alano Club on July 16 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to Siena House or Salvation Army are appreciated and a special thanks to Randal-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home for all their help and compassion.