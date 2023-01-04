DOUSMAN
Steven ‘Steveo’ W. Brycki
Sept. 4, 1958 - Jan. 2, 2023
Steven “Steveo” W. Brycki, 64, of Dousman, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Steven was born on September 4, 1958, in Milwaukee the son of Robert and Monica (Kowalski) Brycki. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and after completing his schooling went to work as a machinist and would continue that work until his retirement. Steven was very skilled with his hands and could design, make and fix just about anything.
He lived a very active life and loved to be busy. One of his favorite things to do was to work in his machine shop at home, making things for his family and friends.
On April 22, 1998, Steven married the love of his life, Pamela Snearly. The two would go on to enjoy 24 years of marriage together. Steveo’s hobbies and interests included fishing, riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, four-wheeling and hunting, both bow hunting and gun hunting. Steveo will be dearly missed but forever remembered by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Brycki of Dousman; his daughters, Dana and Paula; his four grandchildren; his sister, Jean Brycki; and his brother-in-law, William (Jackie) Snearly. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Gail Santarius.
Steven’s family will hold a celebration of his life in the spring of 2023.
Memorials in Steven’s honor may be made to HAWS of Waukesha County.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.