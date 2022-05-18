MUKWONAGO
Sue A. Strerath (nee Findlay)
Sue A. Strerath (nee Findlay) of Mukwonago died on May 12, 2022, at the age of 88.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, of 45 years.
She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who cared for Sue.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Vernon Evangelical Lutheran Church, S90-W27550 National Ave., Mukwonago, from 12 p.m. (noon) until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church in memory of Sue.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.