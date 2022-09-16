Sue Cerroni
Nov. 29, 1956 - Aug. 27, 2022
Sue (Susie) Cerroni would like you to know her work here on earth is done. She entered life on earth on November 29, 1956, and she entered eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Phyllis Marks, and her sibling Charlie Marks.
Her memories are carried on by her husband Jim, children Chad (Kendra) Cerroni, Lauran (Craig) Landry and Daniel Cerroni and her eight grandchildren, Giovanni, Paxton, Brayden, Bella, Luca, Colton, Leo and Addison. She is also survived by her siblings Tom (Lisa) Marks, Donna (Paul) Manley and Cathy Marks.
Sue was born in Delavan, but grew up in Waukesha. In her early years she would be found in the summer with her family enjoying the cottage on Silver Lake that her dad built. She was never idle, but enjoyed water skiing, baseball and many other sports which complemented her competitive nature. Early on she worked as a lifeguard and after graduating from UW-Madison with a biology major, she taught at Kettle Moraine High School as well as Pewaukee High School.
Sue found her first and only true love in Jim, and the two were married May 1, 1982, in Waukesha. They moved to Florida and then back to Wisconsin. Jim and Sue submitted themselves to the truth of God’s word, understanding the origin of marriage and what it means to fulfill its purposes. Their example of true love and commitment to their vows is a testament to Jesus Christ in their lives and it is an inspiration to all who had the privilege to witness their love.
Sue enjoyed being active, social, and having a plan in place. She was always willing and ready to spend time with family and friends. If you had something on your heart that needed compassionate wisdom and encouragement to work through, you could be sure that you would either have a knock on your door or a phone call from Sue sharing her sweet prayers calling on your behalf for her Savior’s help.
Throughout her life, Sue’s constant love, contagious smile, and kind joyful demeanor won the trust and hearts of many who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith in her Lord. Sue wanted everyone to know her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. You would not have a conversation with Sue without it coming around to her faith in the Lord. This was not because of a lack of another topic but because she could not exhaust this one that she loved to talk about. There was not anyone Sue was not willing to share the love of Jesus with. She truly showed what Philippians 1:20 states in having the courage to show the greatness of Christ in her life here on earth.
If you came to visit Sue, you might find her multi-tasking. She LOVED talking to her friends and family and would clip the phone to her shirt while doing the dishes, lint rolling or ironing, but if there was a party to plan or family over (especially the grandchildren) she would be found planning the greatest and best celebration or wrapped up in showering love on her most loved.
If asked to describe Sue with one word we would have to say that is impossible because she is too wonderful to describe with one word, but the family agreed that Susie was the “selfless, caring mother.” Sue had a bold confidence that stems from her relationship with God. Her many virtuous inner qualities did not happen overnight but were hammered out in the trials and joys of life as she trusted Jesus. Kindness and compassion led her and Jim time and again to hear of a need that someone had and say, “We have to do this for them and God will provide.”
Sue functioned and lived as “Salt and Light.” She knew she was triumphant in Christ, and this was not anything that she did or earned ... it was something she WAS because of God’s gift of salvation. She was a prayer warrior and a lover of scripture. Her favorite scripture is Proverbs 3:5-6 “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
The families’ anthem through this all is Isaiah 40:28-31 “Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”
Sue Cerroni touched the lives of many of you through the years, and you have touched Sue throughout the years as well. Thank you! We would also like to thank all the health care professionals that provided care. We are grateful for your kindness, patience, and compassion with our sweet loved one. We are eternally grateful for your hands and your heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to Oakwood Church, as Sue loved her church family.
The visitation will be on Friday, September 23, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. and the reception following the service at Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Road, Hartland, WI 53029.
The service will also be streamed live for anyone unable to attend at the following link: https://youtu.be/3aoVT-XY5_Q.