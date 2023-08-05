MORROW, OHIO
Sue Ellen Pfaender (nee Anderson)
June 12, 1942 - July 30, 2023
Sue Ellen Pfaender (nee Anderson), 81, of Morrow, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 12, 1942, to Harvey and Esther (nee Simonson) Anderson in Hayward. She grew up in Oconomowoc, and spent the vast majority of her life in New Berlin. She moved to Morrow, Ohio, the last few years, living with her daughter and son-in-law. They were blessed years filled with love, laughter, and family. Sue had the natural charisma to make friends and lift their spirits. She was often teased by family, who said she would talk to everyone, even trees. Sue enjoyed crocheting and knitting, often making baby blankets for friends and family. She loved to watch “her” baby elephants.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Pfaender; and brother, Doug Anderson.
She is survived by daughter, Terri (John) Goss; son Scott (Cathy) Gier; sister, Sandra Zettelmeier; and nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust USA, or an elephant sanctuary.
Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. For more information, call 513-932-7070.