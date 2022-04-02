WAUKESHA
Sue Evenson
May 31, 1927 — Feb. 15, 2022
After a well-lived life, Sue Evenson left us February 15, 2022, after succumbing to heart failure. Sue was known as a sharp and classy lady who was the queen of sparkle and flash. She was born May 31, 1927, the youngest child of Jack and Elsa (née Oestreich) Doyle. Sue grew up in Shorewood and graduated from Shorewood High School. She continued her education and earned a degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. While in college she met her future husband, Ward Evenson. After marriage they settled in Waukesha, where they raised their four children.
Sue was involved with her children’s activities which included being a Girl Scout troop leader. Sue was a member of Toastmistress International, but her passion was her membership in an investment club in which she was active until her death. Sue opened Susie’s Beauty Shop, which she successfully owned for twenty years. Another interest of Sue’s was parliamentary procedure. She achieved the distinction of becoming the second Professional Registered National Parliamentarian in the state of Wisconsin. This afforded her the opportunity to teach parliamentary procedure at Carroll College as an adjunct faculty member in addition to advising many conventions throughout the state.
In her later years, Sue’s welcoming personality was an asset while working for Weight Watchers in the Waukesha area. She enjoyed her time with her closest friends in Practical Club and a local book club.
Sue and Ward loved to travel. Travel included local car trips, domestic plane travel and international travel including an annual Paris trip. Sue and Ward also loved entertaining in their home. She was the perfect hostess whether it was a child’s birthday party, a dinner or a holiday. She embraced everyone and made them feel welcomed and with her delicious food, fun and charm.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Ward, and son John. Sue is survived by children Nancy Lindley, Lea Sund (Rick) and Mike Evenson (Kim); along with her grandchildren Tripp Evenson, Jenna Evenson, Hali Sund, Patrick Sund and Carter Lindley and five great-grandchildren. Please join us to celebrate her sparkle and life April 16 at the Red Circle Inn at noon. Please consider supporting her favorite causes: Wisconsin Philharmonic, P.O. Box 531, Waukesha, WI 53187 and The Women and Girls Fund, 2727 N. Grandview Blvd. Suite 301, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Thank you Mom. We love you and miss you dearly.