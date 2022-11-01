MUSKEGO
Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher)
Jan. 10, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2022
Sue I. Gullekson (nee Schirmacher) went to be with the Lord and joined her beloved husband and son on October 27, 2022, at the age of 85.
Beloved wife of the late Bruce Gullekson. Mom of Darryl Gullekson Sr. (Kim) and the late Darren Gullekson. Dear grandma of Darryl Gullekson Jr. and Krista Gullekson. Further survived by nephew Chucky and other friends.
Sue graduated from Waukesha High School Class of ‘55. She was part of GAA Gymnastics. Following graduation, she was part of the Waukesha High School lunch group. Sue was a telephone operator at Wisconsin Bell in Waukesha for 33 years and saw the transition to Ameritech and AT&T. She retired from the phone company in 1992. Sue had an outgoing, funny personality; she was an active member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Muskego and was active in the Muskego Women's Club volunteering for the Peppermint Fair, Safety City and bartender for Dandelion Days. She participated in art classes at the Muskego Library, and loved arts and crafts and needle point. Her favorite places to eat were The Rainbow Restaurant and Culvers.
Visitation at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, S66-W14325 Janesville Road, Muskego, on Friday, November 4, from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Paul's Church or the Muskego Women's Club appreciated.
Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Westwood Chapel-Muskego, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-679-1560 or visit online at www.maxsass.com.