DOUSMAN
SueAnn Anderson
SueAnn Anderson, age 83, of Dousman, formerly of Madison, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
SueAnn is survived by her children Dale (Jean) Anderson, Holly (Kevin) Dankmeyer, Angela (John) Boesel and Carrie (Michael) Murdock; her grandchildren Neil (Lucy), Eileen (Jake), Rachel, Amber and Mya; her great-grandchildren Zoey Ann, Raya Marie, Lula Anita and Tye Benton; and many more family and friends.
SueAnn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Horton, and her husband, Norman Anderson.
Services for SueAnn will be held on Sunday, February 6, at 5 p.m. at Ewald Chapel in Three Pillars, 375 Highway 67, Dousman. A memorial visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at Springdale Cemetery in Madison, Indiana, at a later date.
It is asked that guests adhere to the social distancing and mask wearing while inside the facility for SueAnn’s services.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in SueAnn’s name.
Memorial contributions can be directed to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in SueAnn's name.

Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Anderson family.