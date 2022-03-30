Susan D. Bacskai
Jan. 22, 1941 - March 22, 2022
Susan D. Bacskai (Buske), 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at her home. Susan was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Harold and Veronica (Eisenbart) Buske.
Susan is survived by her brother, H. James Buske (Stephanie), Sun Prairie; her four children, Robert Bacskai Jr. (Cindy), Mequon, Amy Achtenhagen (Bret), Dousman, Andrew Bacskai (Amy), St. Paul, MN, and Joshua Bacskai (Piper) Madison; and her beloved grandchildren, Brady Achtenhagen (Abigail Trott), Linley Perron (Dakota) and Sophie Achtenhagen (Sebastian Nodge), Owen and Eva Bacskai, Nathan and Nicholas Bacskai, Eily and Sara Bacskai.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bacskai Sr.; her brother, Edward; her half-sister, Bonnie; and her parents.
A graduate of Catholic Memorial H.S. in 1959, Susan started a long career in the travel industry when she went to work for United Airlines. She transitioned into a career as a travel agent, first with Ferris Travel in Waukesha, followed by Top Travel in Oconomowoc, where she served the community for more than 25 years. For the past seven years, she worked at Hallmark in Oconomowoc. Susan was a proud member of St. Catherine’s in Oconomowoc for more than 45 years; she served the St. Catherine’s community as a Confirmation teacher and lector.
Susan was a voracious reader and lover of movies and music, particularly jazz. She was a devoted grandmother who provided endless hours of child care for her grandkids; she insisted on establishing daily and weekly day care services when she could. As a mother and grandmother, Susan attended every possible game, performance or concert, despite anxiously viewing them through fingers covering her eyes. She had a passion for horses so great that she snuck out of her wedding reception so she wouldn’t miss the running of the Kentucky Derby. She was also endlessly devoted to a long line of adopted dogs. Sue was truly the epitome of selflessness. She took better care of others than herself. Anyone who met Sue was sure to remember her; encounters with Sue produced volumes of stories that will continue to provide warmth and laughter. She loved to share every last detail in a story and often lost herself on several tangents before she could return to her point.
Funeral services will take place Friday, April 22, at St. Catherine’s of Alexandria Parish in Oconomowoc. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha or St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.