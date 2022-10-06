OCONOMOWOC
Susan Elaine Boeding
Oct. 25, 1958 - Sept. 27, 2022
Susan Elaine Boeding, 63, of Oconomowoc, passed away on September 27, 2022, following a hard fought battle with cancer.
Susan was born October 25, 1958, to Raymond and Joan (Fitzgerald) Boeding in Rock Island, Illinois. Susan graduated from North Scott High School in 1977. In addition to being an honor roll student, she was active in 4-H, home economics and the performing arts. She went on to study Business Administration at the University of Iowa, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree and CPA designation in 1981. She later earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1997.
Susan was an incredibly strong woman who made a name for herself throughout her career. Starting at KPMG as a senior manager, she then continued her career at Aunt Nellies, Seneca Foods, Metavante, and finally Charter Automotive, where she was president. As part of her distinguished career, she was able to travel and experience the culture of China, South Korea, Japan, Western Europe, Brazil, Mexico and the Caribbean Islands.
In the early 1990s Susan met Mike Metzinger at block party and were immediately drawn to each other. They were married in 1994 and kicked off 21 beautiful years of marriage with a first dance to “She’s No Lady” by Lyle Lovett. Very apropos for those who had the privilege to know and love Susan and Mike. Through their marriage, she became stepmother to his two children, Sarah and Jeff. She was so proud of her grandchildren, Meghan and Michael, and loved watching them play lacrosse and baseball.
Susan was an incredibly talented woman - a lifelong learner whose interests spanned from sewing, to golf and cycling. Though she was an accomplished seamstress, she continued to be a student, taking sewing classes up until her passing. Through everything, Susan was a deeply generous and caring person. She connected on a personal level with everyone she encountered, providing career advice and mentorship, sharing her favorite music (and asking for recommendations in return), and always being there to listen and provide encouragement.
She is survived by her father, Raymond Boeding; her sister and brothers, JoEllen Peace, Michael Boeding (Lynn), and Donald Boeding (Lisa); her stepchildren and grandchildren, Jeff Metzinger, Sarah Carroll (Mike), and her two kids, Meghan and Michael; her many nieces and nephews, Alexandra Peace, Eric Boeding (Sarah), Sara Boeding, Anna Boeding, Alex Boeding, (Meghan) Marissa Boeding and Madeline Boeding; and of course, her cats, Tyler and Tipp.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Boeding; her husband, Michael Metzinger; and her cats, Indy, George, Gracie and Dylan.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Donations can be made to ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice or HAWS of Waukesha County.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.