WAUKESHA
Susan J. Danielson
July 4, 1941 - Oct. 23, 2022
Susan J. Danielson of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her home. She was born in Vineland, New Jersey, on July 4, 1941, the daughter of Solomon and Edna (nee Bisbing) Sheldon.
Susan graduated from Vineland High School and then attended business school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On March 25, 1972, she married Dennis Danielson in Chicago, Illinois. She was a very happy homemaker and stay at home mom. Susan was a very accomplished baker, loved to watch Hallmark movies, and enjoyed traveling with her husband after her children were grown. She especially enjoyed visiting the Jersey Shore where she grew up.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Danielson of Waukesha; her daughter Lisa (Kevin) Gavre of Waukesha; and her son Benjamin (Carey) Bollinger Danielson of St. Paul Minnesota. She was most proud of being a MiMi to her beloved grandchildren, Nathaniel (Naomy) Gundrum, Cooper Bollinger Danielson, Sawyer Bollinger Danielson and Emma Bollinger Danielson; stepsisters Kay Simione and her family and Roberta Seran and her family. She is also survived by special cousins, her fur baby Melley, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son William in 1982; and her daughter-in-law Alysia Danielson.
Entombment will be private for the family only at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or Wildlife in Need Center, W349-S1480 Waterville Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
A very special thank you to family and friends for their caring and loving support during this time. Susan treasured the visits, phone calls and cards.
