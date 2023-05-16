WAUKESHA
Susan K. Schmitz
Oct. 12, 1946 - May 14, 2023
Susan K. Schmitz of Waukesha died on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home at the age of 76. She was born on October 12, 1946, in Waukesha, the daughter of Joseph and Francis (nee Beno) Schmitz.
She was a graduate of La Crosse High School and during that time was a member of the Franciscan Convent. She decided to leave the Convent and further her education at Carroll College, where she received her bachelor’s degree in education. For many years she taught first grade at Big Bend Elementary and then worked at Waukesha County Human Services before retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church before becoming a charter member at St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her friend and companion of 50 years, Barbara Schaeffer; Rick Schaeffer who was like a son to her; and Irma Rodriguez, Nancy Ebbott, Diane Wolff, Rosie Kapp and Mary O’Herron, who were longtime friends who assisted with caregiving during Susan’s illness.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Entombment will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Susan’s name are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or the Food Pantry of Waukesha County, 1301 Sentry Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.