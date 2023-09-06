Susan Kay Eutizzi (nee Rhodus)
Susan Kay Eutizzi (nee Rhodus) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the age of 53. She was born in Rice Lake to parents Perry and Barbara Rhodus.
Susan was a dog lover and dog mom to Ruby and Tucker. Her aspiration to go to her children’s events was unmatched. She was their number one fan. Susan was never late for anything and loved the lake and trips up north. She was a proud graduate of the University of Minnesota followed by a master’s from American University. On October 26, 2002, she married the love of her life, James Eutizzi. He passed away in 2016 after a 9-year battle with ALS. She united with her fiancé, Chris Gresser, in October of 2017.
Susan will be missed by her loving children, Evan, Katy, Dan and Jake (Hannah); fiancé Chris Gresser and his children Kelly, Katie, Olivia and Jacob; mother, Barbara; siblings Julie (Dan) Bjorklund and Steve (Melissa) Rhodus; and in-laws Julie (Peter) Durand, John (Sandi) Johnson, and Linda Williams. Susan will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Perry; mother and father-in-law, Doris and Vincent Eutizzi; and sisters-in-law, Connie Knox and Joy Leamon.
The visitation for Susan will be held on Thursday, September 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. On Friday, September 8, there will be a visitation from 1 p.m. until the start of the Christian Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Evan and Katy’s college fund at https://gofund.me/dde9a829. Memorials are also appreciated to HAWS at https://hawspets.givecloud.co/give.
Our family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at the Froedtert Cancer Center, Care Age of Brookfield, CMH Mom Squad, Kelly Gresser, and all the hospice care givers that aided in caring for Susan.
