WAUKESHA
Susan ‘Sue’ Krueger (nee Stevenson)
Jan. 11, 1931 - Feb. 4, 2023
Susan “Sue” Krueger (nee Stevenson), age 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Merrill, to Theodore and Grace (nee Maas) Stevenson.
Susan attended Cloverbelt School in Irma for grades 1-8, and her parents secured an apartment for her in Tomahawk so she could attend high school. Due to her exceptional grades, the principal recommended her for her first secretarial job at the State Board of Health in Rhinelander.
Marriage to Will Krueger relocated her to Waukesha, where she held secretarial positions at Cathedral Craftsmen and Wisconsin School for Boys. She attended WCTI and went on to hold positions at QuaTech T.V. and WMMF/NES as office manager, retiring at the age of 77. She has been a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Waukesha since 1957, where she participated in the Ladies Guild Quilting Group and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 721, country square dance and line dance clubs. She enjoyed playing bridge, sheepshead, bowling, gardening, sewing, knitting, reading, rummage sales and stock trading.
Her husband, Will, preceded her in death in 2017 after 66 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children Sharon (John) Frank, Karen (Randall) McGill, Sandra (Raymond) Huston and Randy (Elizabeth) Krueger. Susan is also survived by her sister Trina Watson of California. She is further survived by grandchildren Sarah (Timothy) Walls, Andrew (Kathryn) Frank, Brian McGill, Shannon (Robert) Herron, Brandon Absury, Damien, Michael, and Nathaniel Krueger and great-grandchildren Melody McGill, Sawyer and Alyssa Walls, Adeline and Violet Frank and Eisley Herron. Susan is also survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation for Susan will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Waukesha on Friday, February 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow the service at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha with a reception to follow at the church.
The family extends a thank you and deep appreciation to Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc and the entire staff for the love and care given to Susan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Susan’s name to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.